In pictures: New $107m Shindagha Bridge project

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has launched the construction of the AED394 million ($107 million) Shindagha Bridge Project.
The Shindagha Bridge is part of the AED5 billion Shindagha Corridor Project extending 13km along Sheikh Rashid Street as well as Al Mina, Al Khaleej and Cairo Streets. It added that the bridge features an iconic design based on the concept of the mathematical infinity sign.
The new bridge is being developed under the third phase of the Shindagha Corridor Project, following the completion of the first two phases.
The bridge extends about 295m, 150m of which is over the Dubai Creek, and consists of six lanes in each direction in addition to a pedestrian crossing. About 2,400 tons of steel will be used in the construction of the bridge.
The first two phases of the Shindagha Corridor Project were completed in 2016 and 2017.
Phase 3 of the project includes the construction of the Al Shindagha Bridge, and the construction of the Corniche Street on Al Khaleej Street, improvements of the Falcon Junction and entry/exit points for Rashid Port. The project, which involves the construction of 10 junctions, will be completed in 2022.
Phase 4 of the Project covers the construction of the extension of Shindagha Bridge. It includes the improvement of Al Khaleej Street along with its intersection with Abu Hail Street, and the improvement of the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Street with Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street and Al Mankhoul Street.
These works require the construction of bridges stretching 3.4km, tunnels running 2.25km, seven junctions, and roads extending 5.1km. This phase is expected to be completed by 2025. Phase V, which covers the construction of Deira Southern Island, with bridges spanning 1.5km, is expected to be completed by 2027.
Sun 20 May 2018 11:29 AM

