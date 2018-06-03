Godolphin's Masar storm to first Epsom Derby victory - in pictures

Masar, from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's Godolphin stable, stormed to victory under jockey William Buick left the second place to the horse Dee Ex Bee, which is owned by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Masar is trained by Charlie Appleby and Dee Ex Bee is trained by Mark Johnston.
@mohamedbinzayed
Masar of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's Godolphin stable stormed to victory under jockey William Buick in Saturday's Epsom Derby, as trainer Charlie Appleby earned his first win in the race.
On the side lines of the race, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed met with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in presence of HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein and H.H. Sheikha Al Jalila bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Dee Ex Bee, owned by Sheikh Mohammed's son Hamdan, finished second ahead of Roaring Lion in third, while 2,000 Guineas winner and odds-on favourite Saxon Warrior could only manage fourth.
"I can't express myself very well now," said Buick. "I've come close a couple of times. It's my seventh or eighth Derby ride and I thought sometimes, 'Is it ever going to come?'"
"I've dreamt of this since I wanted to be a jockey. Sheikh Mohammed has been so loyal to me so it is special to win."
Masar, a son of the 2008 Derby winner New Approach, brought a premature end to Saxon Warrior's attempt to become just the fourth horse to pull off an English Triple Crown.
The mount of two-time winning Derby jockey Ryan Moore was looking to complete the second step of the rare feat but fell short after failing to get a perfect run through the race.
