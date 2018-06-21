FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay reach knockout stage in Russia - photos

Uruguay booked their place in the World Cup knockout stage along with Russia on Wednesday, as Luis Suarez scored the winner on his 100th international appearance in a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don. The South Americans take on the hosts in their final Group A match on June 25 with top spot on the line, while Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated after both suffered back-to-back defeats.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-1.jpg
Getty Images
1 of 16
Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-2.jpg
Getty Images
2 of 16
Luis Suarez i stackled by Ali Albulayhi of Saudi Arabia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-3.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
3 of 16
Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez (hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-4.jpg
Getty Images
4 of 16
Luis Suarez of Uruguay challenge for the ball with Salem Aldawsari of Saudi Arabia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-5.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
5 of 16
Saudi Arabia's defender Yasser Al-Shahrani (L) argues with Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez (C) as French referee Clement Turpin approaches during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-6.jpg
Getty Images
6 of 16
Mohammed Alowais of Saudi Arabia looks dejected following his sides defeat in 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-7.jpg
Getty Images
7 of 16
The Uruguay team refresh as Oscar Tabarez, Head coach of Uruguay speaks to them during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-8.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
8 of 16
Uruguay's midfielder Carlos Sanchez (L) and Uruguay's midfielder Cristian Rodriguez (2L) vie with Saudi Arabia's midfielder Abdullah Otayf (R) and Saudi Arabia's forward Salem Al-Dawsari during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-9.jpg
Getty Images
9 of 16
Guillermo Varela of Uruguay challenge for the ball with Ali Albulayhi of Saudi Arabia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-10.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
10 of 16
Uruguay's midfielder Carlos Sanchez gestures after missing a goal opportunity during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-11.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
11 of 16
Saudi Arabia's coach Juan Antonio Pizzi applauds during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-12.jpg
Getty Images
12 of 16
Martin Caceres of Uruguay attempts an overhead kick during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena on June 20, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-13.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
13 of 16
Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais saves the ball in front of Uruguay's forward Edinson Cavani (L) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-14.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
14 of 16
Uruguay's defender Diego Godin (L) speaks with Uruguay's defender Jose Gimenez during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-15.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
15 of 16
A supporter of Saudi Arabia and a supporter of Uruguay pose with flags in the stands at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018. Uruguay won 1-0.
uruguay-saudi-fifa-world-cup-16.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
16 of 16
Football fans follow the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 20, 2018.
