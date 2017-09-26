UAE approves funding for new $330m projects

Main funding package approved is for the Sheikh Khalifa Central Hospital in Fujairah
By Staff writer
Tue 26 Sep 2017 01:52 PM

The UAE has approved funding for projects worth AED1.2 billion ($330 million) across the country including a new hospital for Fujairah.

According to state news agency WAM, the Follow-up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has approved the funding.

The main funding package approved was for the Sheikh Khalifa Central Hospital in Fujairah which will be built at a total cost of AED865.9 million ($235.7 million).

With a capacity of up to 300 beds, the hospital will provide 24-hour services to patients. It consists of 11 specialised departments, outpatient clinics and a 32-bed emergency ward. The hospital will also have a 3-storey rehabilitation centre housed in a separate building and 673 parking spots, WAM reported.

The committee also adopted a number of infrastructure and road projects, which include the awarding of a new road project linking the Sheikh Khalifa Road from Maliha passing though Madam up to Al Shuwaib, valued at AED323 million.

The initiative also includes funding for a number of internal roads and parking works in the residential complexes of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah to the tune of AED12.4 million.

