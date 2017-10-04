Dubai's Abraaj invests in Pakistan cinema operator

Cinepax plans to develop 80 new screens across multiple locations with Abraaj investment
By Staff writer
Wed 04 Oct 2017 01:22 PM

Dubai-based Abraaj Group has announced it has invested in Cinepax Limited, Pakistan’s leading cinema operator.

With Abraaj’s investment, the value of which has not been disclosed, Cinepax plans to develop 80 new screens across multiple locations over the next four years and also grow other entertainment related ventures, Abraaj said in a statement.

Arif Baigmohamed and Pir Saad Ahsanuddin established Cinepax in 2006 and launched their first multiplex in 2007. Since then, the company has established itself in the market and today has 29 screens in 12 locations.

Pakistan’s entertainment industry has significant growth potential, with a low ratio of cinema screens (0.5 per million population).

Abraaj said it will support the company in establishing international standard multiplex cinemas in new and upcoming areas.

Omar Lodhi, partner for Asia at The Abraaj Group, said: “Our investment into Cinepax demonstrates our faith in the opportunity that Pakistan’s young growing population and expanding middle class represents.

"As one of the most active investors in Pakistan, with a strong on-the-ground presence, we see a long-term market opportunity in the cinema operator and video streaming business.”

Arif Baigmohamed, chairman of Cinepax, added: “We are delighted to welcome Abraaj as an investor into our business and look forward to partnering together to reach more people across the country, providing much needed entertainment options.”

The Abraaj Group has been present in Pakistan since 2004. This transaction marks Abraaj’s ninth investment into Pakistan across a number of sectors including healthcare, power distribution, renewable energy and industrials.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi economy contracts despite non-oil boost during summer

Saudi economy contracts despite non-oil boost during summer

05 Oct 2017
Politics & Economics
Dubai fund leads $30m investment in US tech firm

Dubai fund leads $30m investment in US tech firm

04 Oct 2017
Banking & Finance
Dubai's Drake & Scull says capital restructuring completed

Dubai's Drake & Scull says capital restructuring completed

04 Oct 2017
Banking & Finance
UAE bank says all services back on line after major upgrade

UAE bank says all services back on line after major upgrade

04 Oct 2017
Banking & Finance
UK is largest foreign direct investor in the UAE, says official

UK is largest foreign direct investor in the UAE, says official

04 Oct 2017
Politics & Economics
Africa - where should the Gulf invest?

Africa - where should the Gulf invest?

04 Oct 2017
Comment
Investcorp founder Nemir Kirdar stands down

Investcorp founder Nemir Kirdar stands down

04 Oct 2017
Banking & Finance
Oman Central Bank reaffirms currency peg to dollar

Oman Central Bank reaffirms currency peg to dollar

04 Oct 2017
Banking & Finance
UAE reveals penalties for new tax law violations

UAE reveals penalties for new tax law violations

02 Oct 2017
Banking & Finance
Abu Dhabi said to be considering $10bn bond sale

Abu Dhabi said to be considering $10bn bond sale

02 Oct 2017
Banking & Finance