UAE bank says all services back on line after major upgrade

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank says migration of core banking systems completed on time
By Staff writer
Wed 04 Oct 2017 01:29 PM

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has announced that its banking services are all back on line after a three-day outage to carry out a major system enhancement.

ADCB said it has successfully completed the migration of its core banking systems and consolidated multiple systems into a single solution.

The bank added that the "extremely complex" work required over two years of programming, testing and training and was completed on time.

During the migration, banking services including internet and mobile banking were unavailable.

Jerry Mollenkramer, group chief operating officer at ADCB said: “I am grateful to ADCB’s customers for their patience and understanding during this complex transition. ADCB’s new platform gives the bank an unprecedented capability to deliver fast-to-market solutions.

"We will continue to substantially invest in disruptive digital technologies, all aimed at delivering superior products and services to our valued clients."

