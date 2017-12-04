DLA Piper appoints new Middle East tax head

Ton Van Doremalen's appointment comes as the UAE and Saudi Arabia prepare for the upcoming implementation of VAT in January
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Mon 04 Dec 2017 10:41 AM

Ahead of the upcoming implementation of value-added tax in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, global law firm DLA Piper has appointed a Middle East head of tax at the firm’s Dubai office.

Ton Van Doremalen – who took up the position on December 3 – has over 16 years of experience in international tax structuring in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, UK, the UAE, the GCC and Egypt.

"We are delighted to have Ton on board as the founder of DLA Piper's Middle Eastern Tax practice, at a time of highly anticipated tax changes and regulation in the Middle East,” said Roderik Bouwman, DLA Piper's global co-chair, tax. “Ton is widely respected within the industry and brings energy, business acumen and an entrepreneurial spirit to the role.”

In May, DLA Piper’s Middle East practice was named ‘International Law Firm of the Year’ at the Middle East Legal Awards 2017.

‘The last year has seen us further consolidate our already strong presence in the Middle East,” said regional managing partner Peter Somekh. “We see the creation of a dedicated Tax practice as invaluable as the region continues to develop as a major international business hub, with Ton's arrival further reinforcing our ongoing commitment to delivering clients a full-service local offering."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

S&P Global Ratings appoints new Middle East chief

S&P Global Ratings appoints new Middle East chief

04 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
Swiss banks begin reporting suspicious Saudi account activity - report

Swiss banks begin reporting suspicious Saudi account activity - report

04 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
Saudi businesses urged to register as VAT deadline looms

Saudi businesses urged to register as VAT deadline looms

03 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
Most GCC economies set to transition to 'new normal' in 2018

Most GCC economies set to transition to 'new normal' in 2018

23 Nov 2017
Politics & Economics
Dubai Investments raises foreign ownership limit to 49%

Dubai Investments raises foreign ownership limit to 49%

29 Nov 2017
Companies
Dubai wealth fund posts $2.8bn net profit for H1

Dubai wealth fund posts $2.8bn net profit for H1

29 Nov 2017
Banking & Finance
Dubai to hold London roadshows to boost UK real estate investments

Dubai to hold London roadshows to boost UK real estate investments

29 Nov 2017
News
No delay to UAE's VAT launch despite plea, says tax chief

No delay to UAE's VAT launch despite plea, says tax chief

29 Nov 2017
Politics & Economics
FTA urges businesses to register for VAT to avoid penalties

FTA urges businesses to register for VAT to avoid penalties

28 Nov 2017
Banking & Finance
Shuaa no longer seeking stake in Kuwait's Global Investment House

Shuaa no longer seeking stake in Kuwait's Global Investment House

28 Nov 2017
Banking & Finance