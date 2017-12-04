DLA Piper appoints new Middle East tax head

Ton Van Doremalen's appointment comes as the UAE and Saudi Arabia prepare for the upcoming implementation of VAT in January

Ahead of the upcoming implementation of value-added tax in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, global law firm DLA Piper has appointed a Middle East head of tax at the firm’s Dubai office.

Ton Van Doremalen – who took up the position on December 3 – has over 16 years of experience in international tax structuring in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, UK, the UAE, the GCC and Egypt.

"We are delighted to have Ton on board as the founder of DLA Piper's Middle Eastern Tax practice, at a time of highly anticipated tax changes and regulation in the Middle East,” said Roderik Bouwman, DLA Piper's global co-chair, tax. “Ton is widely respected within the industry and brings energy, business acumen and an entrepreneurial spirit to the role.”

In May, DLA Piper’s Middle East practice was named ‘International Law Firm of the Year’ at the Middle East Legal Awards 2017.

‘The last year has seen us further consolidate our already strong presence in the Middle East,” said regional managing partner Peter Somekh. “We see the creation of a dedicated Tax practice as invaluable as the region continues to develop as a major international business hub, with Ton's arrival further reinforcing our ongoing commitment to delivering clients a full-service local offering."