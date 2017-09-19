Dubai launches new crackdown on abandoned vehicles

Dubai Municipality has announced plans to confiscate vehicles abandoned in public places which obstruct the city cleaning process.



The Waste Management Department of Dubai Municipality said in a statement that it has discussed the action plan with real estate developers in the emirate.



The Municipality said it plans to carry out the vehicle confiscation activities in coordination with developers including Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dubai Investment Group, TECOM, Dubai Properties Group and Meydan group.



First, the vehicle will be identified whether it meets the conditions of removal and then a violation notice will be issued by putting a warning sticker on the vehicle, which gives a period of 15 days to clean the vehicle.



In the event of failure to respond within this period, the vehicle will be confiscated. If the vehicle owner does not contact the Municipality to pay a fine, the vehicle will be sold by auction.



Abdul Majeed Sifai, director of Waste Management Department in Dubai Municipality, said: “A number of important topics were discussed in the meeting, the most significant among them being the ways to enhance the role of these companies in creating awareness among the tenants of the residential complexes on the importance of not leaving their vehicles neglected and inappropriate to the general appearance of the city."



He said the vehicles will be taken to the Dubai Municipality scrap yard after meeting all the legal requirements of removal.



The Municipality said it will coordinate with the developers on an electronic awareness bulletin about the My Vehicle campaign, in addition to organising a number of field activities.