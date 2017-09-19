Bahrain to develop 100MW solar power plant

Bahrain aims to source 5 percent of the country's electricity consumption via renewable energy and resources by 2025

Bahrain is set to develop a 100 megawatt solar power plant with the private sector in line with directives from the Government Executive Committee, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported late Monday.

Companies can take part in the development of the project by submitting their proposals during the tender process, which begins in February 2018. The project is set to begin operations by the end of next year, according to BNA.

In 2016, Bahrain’s government introduced the National Energy Efficiency Plan and the National Renewable Energy Plan. The plans aim to source 5 percent of the country’s electricity consumption via renewable energy and resources.

Bahrain expects this goal is to be completed by 2025 and spur a wide range of energy and power initiatives across the kingdom.

Bahrain’s Government Executive Committee is tasked with accelerating development across the country’s energy sector and facilitating investment in renewable energy.