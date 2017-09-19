Saudi Arabia's PIF launches 'future investment' initiative

The Public Investment Fund event will be held from 24-26 October in Riyadh. Photo: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

The Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund launched the Future Investment Initiative (FII), intended to explore investment trends, opportunities and challenges in the years ahead.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s FII initiative will be a forum of top-tier global business leaders, investors and thinkers from across the world, it said in a statement.

It will see regular events held over the course of the year to examine global business trends and, ultimately, help shape PIF’s investment strategy.

For the inaugural event, a number of high profile speakers have been confirmed, including Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock; Stuart Gulliver, group CEO of HSBC; Joe Kaeser, president and CEO of Siemens; Tong Li, CEO of Bank of China; Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group, and George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic.

The PIF-hosted event will be held from 24-26 October in Riyadh.

PIF managing director Yasir bin Othman Al Rumayyan said: “The Future Investment Initiative will provide an unprecedented opportunity for many leaders and influencers around the world to better understand the future of the global investment landscape.

“It will also act as a platform to showcase the PIF’s redefined investment mandate and strategy, as it progresses towards becoming the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund.”