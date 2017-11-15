Emirates, Thales ink deal to equip new planes with next gen Wi-Fi

Move comes as more than 800,000 Emirates passengers per month connect while inflight
By Staff writer
Wed 15 Nov 2017 03:07 PM

Emirates and Thales on Wednesday signed a new agreement to equip its Boeing 777X fleet with the next generation broadband inflight connectivity using Inmarsat GX global network.

The partnership will give Emirates customers best in class connectivity on its Boeing 777X aircraft due for delivery starting in 2020, the companies said in a statement.

Emirates and Thales already have an existing multi-million dollar deal to fit its Boeing 777X fleet with a next generation Thales AVANT inflight entertainment system.

The deal comes as Emirates announces it has invested more than $200 million to equip its aircraft with connectivity.

The airline said demand for Wi-Fi on board has been steadily increasing and today over 800,000 passengers per month connect while inflight.

Emirates offers all its customers 20MB of complimentary Wi-Fi data on board while Emirates Skywards members in First Class and Business Class enjoy unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi and discounted plans in Economy Class.

Emirates is the largest operator of the Boeing 777 aircraft. The airline has 165 Boeing 777s in its fleet, and a further 164 on firm order, including 150 of the next generation Boeing 777x aircraft.

