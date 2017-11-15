flydubai announces $27bn order for 225 Boeing 737 MAX planes

Dubai-based low-cost carrier now has 320 aircraft on order from the US plane manufacturer.

Dubai-based flydubai announced a commitment to a $27 billion order for 225 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Dubai Airshow.

The deal represents the largest-ever single-aisle jet order – by number of airplanes and total value – from a Middle East carrier.

The agreement includes a commitment for 175 MAX airplanes, and purchase rights for 50 additional MAXs.

More than 50 of the first 175 airplanes will be 737 MAX 10s. The balance of the initial airplane order will be made up of the popular MAX 8 and MAX 9.

The low-cost carrier, which has an all-Boeing fleet, now has a total of 320 aircraft on order from the US plane manufacturer.

By the end of this year, flydubai will have a fleet of 61 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft and Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. In addition, there is a pipeline from a previous order of 70 aircraft due for delivery by 2023.

"Today's aircraft order underlines the success of flydubai's founding vision helping to strengthen trade and tourism links across its network and has contributed to the enhanced connectivity of Dubai's aviation hub,” said Sheikh Ahmed, chairman, flydubai.

“In under a decade, flydubai has extended its network to 97 destinations in 44 countries and we look forward to the arrival of the new aircraft from 2019 in support of our future ambitions.”

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai said since the carrier was launched in 2009, it has “opened up 67 previously underserved markets.”