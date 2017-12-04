Passenger dies after falling ill during Emirates flight

Dubai airline diverts London-Dubai flight to Kuwait to treat 'unresponsive' passenger
(JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Dec 2017 05:22 PM

A passenger has died after falling ill during an Emirates flight from London to Dubai on Monday.

Emirates flight EK30 was diverted to Kuwait due to a passenger being "unresponsive", a spokesperson for the airline said.

"Upon arrival in Kuwait, passenger was met by the medical team and taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead," the spokesperson added, without giving any details about the passenger.

Emirates added that the flight later continued to the destination of Dubai.

"Emirates expresses its condolences to the passenger’s family,” said the spokesperson.

