Crown Prince announces Louvre Abu Dhabi opening date

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed revealed that the $650m museum will open on November 11
By Staff writer
Wed 06 Sep 2017 11:25 AM

The much-awaited opening date for Louvre Abu Dhabi has been announced as November 11.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed revealed the date on his Twitter account.

In the first of a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohamed said, “The UAE boosts its global cultural presence with the opening of Louvre Abu Dhabi in November 11. It serves as a cradle for art & culture.”

He said the Louvre Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE's approach towards cultural connectivity and its pursuit to become a beacon of knowledge and tolerance.

“#Louvre_AbuDhabi is the result of a close partnership with France and is an expression of cultural unity,” he added.

The tweets also appeared in Arabic and French. 

The delayed project was announced as reaching its “final stages” earlier this year.

“The building will then enter an important preparation phase, essential for a museum of this magnitude that includes testing,” Louvre Abu Dhabi said in February.

The museum, located in Saadiyat Cultural District, was announced in 2007, with Reuters reporting in 2016 that TDIC, the developer, is scheduled to hand over the $650 million (AED2.38 billion) museum to Abu Dhabi’s Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA) in mid-2016.

UK-based The Times listed Louvre Abu Dhabi as one of the “most exciting buildings” in 2017. The museum will display art, manuscripts and objects of historical, cultural and sociological significance.

Construction of Louvre Abu Dhabi was awarded to an Arabtec-led joint venture with Construction San Jose SA and Oger Abu Dhabi in 2013. Designed by architect Jean Nouvel, the museums dome is supposed to offer visitors an enchanting “rain of light” effect.

The Cultural District will house branches of the Guggenheim museum and the Zayed National Museum.

