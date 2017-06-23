Jumeirah Golf Estates hires builder for new townhouses

|Home
Progress Constructions is appointed as contractor for Dubai homes, retail centre; set for Sept 2018 completion
Jumeirah Golf Estates, home to the DP World Tour Championship, has appointed Progress Constructions as the contractor for the townhouses and retail centre of its mid-market luxury residential community, Alandalus.
The company said in a statement that the awarding of the contract brings the Alandalus development one step closer to completion.
It said the townhouses are on track for their scheduled handover commencing in September 2018.
With prices starting from AED1.3 million, the Alandalus townhouses in the first two phases sold out in just three hours, and Jumeirah Golf Estates said it will launch the third phase later this year.
The Alandalus Townhouses comprise 95 two and three-bedroom homes inspired by Andalusian architecture. The retail centre sits at the heart of the Alandalus community, which also features 715 apartments, Jumeirah Golf Estates’ second clubhouse, and a hotel.
Yousuf Kazim, CEO of Jumeirah Golf Estates said: "The appointment of Progress Constructions to build the townhouses and retail centre is an exciting milestone for Alandalus. We launched the development targeting a niche segment in the Dubai market that we believe has yet to be catered to, offering luxury living choices with affordable prices.
"The strong demand seen for these townhouses underpins our reputation for bringing the right type of product to the market at the right price."
