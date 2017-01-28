Kuwait set to launch stem cell research centre later in 2017

The Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) has announced that it will hand over the pioneering Sheikha Salwa Sabah Al Ahmad Stem Cell and Umbilical Cord Centre in mid-September.

The company said in a statement that 70 percent of the construction is now complete on the project, is the Gulf region’s first centre to be dedicated to stem cell research and the storage of umbilical cords.

The centre is being built over a 12,000 sq m plot of land in the Al Sabah Health Zone, and includes a three-floor main building, a utilities building, in addition to external landscaping and parking.

The facility includes testing and research laboratories, blood and cord storage banks, research and medical libraries, as well as a lecture theatre.

Faisal Al Ayyar, KIPCO’s executive vice chairman, said: “At KIPCO, we strongly believe that the private sector must play a pivotal role in supporting the government’s development plans, and that an integral part of this is the advancement of medicine and scientific research.

"The Sheikha Salwa Sabah Al Ahmad Stem Cell and Umbilical Cord Centre, once handed over to the Ministry of Health, will make available resources that will have a direct impact on the quality of people’s lives thanks to the many medical breakthroughs that are being made in the field of stem cell research.”

Stem cells have the potential to develop into different cell types with specialised function, such muscle cells, red blood cells or brain cells. They can be used to replace damaged cells that do not normally regenerate themselves.