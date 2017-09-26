Mumford & Sons to play Abu Dhabi F1 after-race concert

British band Mumford & Sons have been named as the final international headline act to perform at this year's Abu Dhabi Formula One after-race concert series.
The alternative rock band will play on the Saturday November 25 at the du Arena. 

Mumford & Sons, who have previously headlined Glastonbury Festival and peformed in front of 65,000 people at Hyde Park, played just one UK festival this year, at Latitude 2017. 

The Yasalam after-race series, at the du Arena from November 23 to 26, also sees DJ Calvin Harris playing on Thursday November 23 and P!NK closing the weekend on Sunday November 26. 

Access to the shows is available through race tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 

Organisers also annoucned that individual Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday ‘Golden Circle’ upgrades are now available for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, starting from AED 195. Offering an up close and personal experience to the concerts, the upgrades are available to buy now at www.yasmarinacircuit.com.

