Nasdaq signs deal to modernise Saudi's stock exchange

Nasdaq and Tadawul have agreed to replace 17-year old registry, depository and risk management technologies used in the kingdom
The Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, Tadawul, has signed an agreement with Nasdaq to enhance its post-trade technology infrastructure including its aging registry, depository and risk management technologies, it was announced on Monday.
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Mon 04 Dec 2017 12:08 PM

The Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, Tadawul, has signed an agreement with Nasdaq to enhance its post-trade technology infrastructure including its aging registry, depository and risk management technologies, it was announced on Monday.

The new technologies, which will replace existing solutions, which were first implemented nearly 16 years ago in 2001, will be installed by the second half of 2020.

According to Nasdaq, the transformation will enable Tadawul and market participants to introduce new asset classes to the market, and will increase the efficiency, effectiveness and growth of the market.

“We are very keen on investing in cutting-edge technologies to offer a fast and efficient Post Trade platform,” said Tadawul CEO Khalid Abdullah Al Hussan.

“This crucial step goes hand in hand with all the market enhancements we have undertaken to integrate securities trading in Saudi Arabia with global equity markets and enhance post trade infrastructure and efficiency for local and foreign investors."

Adena Friedman, the president and CEO of Nasdaq, said that Tadawul “is not only admirable, but inspiring” to the entire industry.

“By addressing the demand to overhaul, modernize and evolve its post-trade infrastructure, this demonstrates a clear vision by Tadawul to attract capital, both domestic and foreign, and present Riyadh as a major financial destination with best-in-class technology operating at its core,” she added.

Tadawul – the 26th largest stock market in the world – comprises 48 percent of total GCC market capitalisation and 73 percent of value traded. It is the sole entity operated to list and trade securities in the kingdom.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank to list on DFM this year

Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank to list on DFM this year

26 Nov 2017
Banking & Finance
FTSE Russell launches Saudi Inclusion Index Series in response to demand

FTSE Russell launches Saudi Inclusion Index Series in response to demand

29 Oct 2017
Banking & Finance
Saudi Arabia to open secondary market to foreign investors

Saudi Arabia to open secondary market to foreign investors

26 Oct 2017
Markets
DFM and Nasdaq Dubai sign agreement on sales of futures contracts

DFM and Nasdaq Dubai sign agreement on sales of futures contracts

23 Oct 2017
Markets
Saudi to let foreigners take strategic stakes in listed companies

Saudi to let foreigners take strategic stakes in listed companies

23 Oct 2017
Markets
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange starts offering technical short-selling

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange starts offering technical short-selling

18 Oct 2017
Markets
Saudi Arabia on track for lucrative MSCI index, says UBS

Saudi Arabia on track for lucrative MSCI index, says UBS

17 Jul 2017
Markets
Oil falls below $44 as report of supply build stuns market

Oil falls below $44 as report of supply build stuns market

28 Jun 2017
Commodities
New NOMU market boosts Gulf to five-year IPO high

New NOMU market boosts Gulf to five-year IPO high

27 Jun 2017
Markets
Dubai's Abraaj said to plan IPO of South African firm

Dubai's Abraaj said to plan IPO of South African firm

22 Jun 2017
Banking & Finance