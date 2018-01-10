UAE says demand for .ae domain name exceeds targets in 2017

The number of registered UAE websites (.ae) reached more than 210,000 domain names by the end of 2017, according to the UAE's telecommunications regulator

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) said the demand for .ae websites exceeded its own target for registrations.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TRA acting director-general, said: "The success of the national domain reflects the excellence and reliability of the domain in the UAE. It is an indicator of the digital infrastructure development level that meets the requirements of all forms of e-presence for companies, institutions and individuals.

"The UAE e-presence online is an important indicator of the business sector confidence in the ability and credibility of the national domain among the targeted audience in the country."

Al Mesmar added: "The national domain enhances the investment environment as it provides an additional option for corporate domain names."

Mohammad Al Zarooni, director, Policies and Programs Department in TRA, said: "We have been able to exceed the target number of registered domain names by the end of 2017, which consists a great incentive for us to proceed with the success."