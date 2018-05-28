UAE reveals first homegrown 'silent books'

Wordless picture books initiative started out as way to help refugee children arriving in Europe from Africa and the Middle East
By Sam Bridge
Mon 28 May 2018 02:20 PM

The UAE has achieved a new literary milestone by bringing out its first three homegrown silent books.

Supported by the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), the three wordless picture books elevate the UAE’s international stature as a hub of literary innovation and appeal, especially in the children’s books industry, a statement said.

The Silent Books project started out as an initiative by the International Board on Books for Young People in 2012 in Lampedusa, the largest Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea and the prime gateway for African and Middle Eastern refugees making their way into Europe.

It was aimed at providing refugee children on the island with a collection of wordless picture books to flip through, interact with and enjoy, irrespective of their mother tongue.

The three titles from the UAE include "Night and Day" written by Emirati writer and illustrator Alia Al Shamsi and published by Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution, "Fly" and "Oh! It’s Becoming Bigger," both written and illustrated by Alia Al Badi and published by Al Fulk Translation and Publishing.

The UAEBBY said its support for these books is in line with its commitment to developing the capabilities of illustrators and writers of children’s literature in the UAE.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, president of the UAEBBY, said: "We are happy to have facilitated the release of the first Emirati silent books, which are such a powerful medium of communication with children, no matter their age, background or literacy levels.

"The images in these books spark the children’s imaginations and are open to their unique interpretation. We hope this initiative will motivate several other Emirati writers and illustrators to give these kinds of books with unrivalled human and social dimensions a try, and through their work, they will help build bridges between diverse civilisations and cultures."

Last Updated: Mon 28 May 2018 02:25 PM GST

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Abu Dhabi-backed Vevo to shutter web, mobile services to focus on YouTube

Abu Dhabi-backed Vevo to shutter web, mobile services to focus on YouTube

27 May 2018
Media
Arabian Business Podcast: The unstoppable rise of social media in the MENA region

Arabian Business Podcast: The unstoppable rise of social media in the MENA region

22 May 2018
Media
Zain Ramadan advert causes social media stir

Zain Ramadan advert causes social media stir

22 May 2018
Media
Mubadala to sell EMI Music stake to Sony in $2bn deal

Mubadala to sell EMI Music stake to Sony in $2bn deal

21 May 2018
Media
Dubai set to host auditions for Indian Idol TV show

Dubai set to host auditions for Indian Idol TV show

21 May 2018
Media
Egypt TV series row as Saudi Arabia objects to star

Egypt TV series row as Saudi Arabia objects to star

18 May 2018
Media
Ramadan 2018: Netflix peak viewership time between 2am to 5am

Ramadan 2018: Netflix peak viewership time between 2am to 5am

17 May 2018
Media
For better and for worse, the dissemination and consumption of Arab media is fragmented as never before

For better and for worse, the dissemination and consumption of Arab media is fragmented as never before

10 May 2018
Media
Trade licences for UAE influencers start at AED14,000

Trade licences for UAE influencers start at AED14,000

16 May 2018
Media
StarzPlay to introduce seven Arabic shows during Ramadan

StarzPlay to introduce seven Arabic shows during Ramadan

24 Apr 2018
Media