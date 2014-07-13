MP calls for ban on Kuwait’s Muslim Brotherhood

Lawmaker says Kuwaiti branch finances operations in other countries; urges rulers to classify group a terrorist organisation

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Sunday, 13 July 2014 1:42 PM

A Kuwaiti MP has called for the country to outlaw the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, in line with fellow Gulf states Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

According to Arabic daily Al Seyassah, Nabil Al Fadhel said the group’s members in Kuwait were the most dangerous branch of the pan-Arab organisation because they helped finance branches in other states.

The Brotherhood has been banned in some Gulf states, which oppose it, but it continues to be supported by Qatar, while the Kuwaiti rulers have allowed the group to operate within its borders but without a role in politics.

Since the overthrow of the Muslim Brotherhood leader in Egypt, Mohamed Morsi, a year ago, hundreds of the group’s supporters there have been sentenced to death.

Al Fadhel was quoted as saying that Kuwait should follow in the footsteps of its neighbours by banning the group, which in that country is led by Mubarak Al Duwailah.

