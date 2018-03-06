Pakistan chases more UAE real estate investors

A general view of Islamabad where the property show is taking place in April.

Pakistan-UAE Property Show will be held in Islamabad from April 26-28 to promote investment opportunities

A three-day Pakistan-UAE Property Show will be held in Islamabad from April 26-28 to promote investment opportunities in the real estate and construction industry of the country.

The show is structured to provide information and identify investment opportunities between Pakistan and the UAE, a statement said.

The announcement comes as Pakistanis real estate investors spent AED5 billion ($1.36 billion) in the Dubai property market last year, according to recent figures released by Dubai Land Department.

The show will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai, Sheikh Abdullah Al Sharqi, a Fujairah royal and Louai Mohamed Ali, Goodwill Ambassador of United Nations in the UAE.

The show is being organised by the Subhanis Group and BMS International Commercial Investment, the statement added.

Hamid Subhani, group chairman, Subhanis Group, said: "The PAK UAE Property show is an annual event bringing together real estate developers, brokers government officials, foreign dignitaries and diplomats, policy makers, investors, institutions, buyers, decision makers, and other stakeholders, private investors on one platform with over 80 exhibitors participating."