Pakistan chases more UAE real estate investors

Pakistan-UAE Property Show will be held in Islamabad from April 26-28 to promote investment opportunities
A general view of Islamabad where the property show is taking place in April.
By Staff writer
Tue 06 Mar 2018 01:50 PM

A three-day Pakistan-UAE Property Show will be held in Islamabad from April 26-28 to promote investment opportunities in the real estate and construction industry of the country.

The show is structured to provide information and identify investment opportunities between Pakistan and the UAE, a statement said.

The announcement comes as Pakistanis real estate investors spent AED5 billion ($1.36 billion) in the Dubai property market last year, according to recent figures released by Dubai Land Department.

The show will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai, Sheikh Abdullah Al Sharqi, a Fujairah royal and Louai Mohamed Ali, Goodwill Ambassador of United Nations in the UAE.

The show is being organised by the Subhanis Group and BMS International Commercial Investment, the statement added.

Hamid Subhani, group chairman, Subhanis Group, said: "The PAK UAE Property show is an annual event bringing together real estate developers, brokers government officials, foreign dignitaries and diplomats, policy makers, investors, institutions, buyers, decision makers, and other stakeholders, private investors on one platform with over 80 exhibitors participating."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai's luxury market best for long-term investments, says Core Savills

Dubai's luxury market best for long-term investments, says Core Savills

06 Mar 2018
News
UAE bank donates $136k to help resolve Dubai rental disputes

UAE bank donates $136k to help resolve Dubai rental disputes

05 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Binghatti Developers sells 60% of Millennium Binghatti Residences

Binghatti Developers sells 60% of Millennium Binghatti Residences

04 Mar 2018
News
Revealed: how much Indians have spent in Dubai's property market

Revealed: how much Indians have spent in Dubai's property market

27 Feb 2018
News
Dubai tycoon buys luxury home in Trump Towers Pune

Dubai tycoon buys luxury home in Trump Towers Pune

01 Mar 2018
News
Dubai property broker acquires mortgage consultancy

Dubai property broker acquires mortgage consultancy

01 Mar 2018
News
Sales set to launch at luxury Abu Dhabi waterfront project

Sales set to launch at luxury Abu Dhabi waterfront project

01 Mar 2018
Construction
Bahrain's new real estate authority to improve investment

Bahrain's new real estate authority to improve investment

28 Feb 2018
News
Gulf developers urged to boost electric car charging points

Gulf developers urged to boost electric car charging points

28 Feb 2018
News
First look inside One Palm show apartment

First look inside One Palm show apartment

26 Feb 2018
News