Thousands attend first-ever Saudi Comic Con in Jeddah
Saudi Comic Con (SCC) is the first event of its kind to...
In pictures: 70th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London
A romantic musical "La La Land" has won top prizes at the...
In pictures: Artists tell local narratives through murals on Dubai's 2nd of December Street
Street artists from around the world have decorated Dubai...
In pictures: British artist David Hockney retrospective exhibition at Tate Britain in London
The exhibition covers six decades of Hockney's life from...
In pictures: Famed New York art museum protests Trump immigration ban
The Museum of Modern Art said the seven works by Sudanese...
In pictures: Rare public concert in Red Sea port city of Jeddah in nearly seven years
The Jeddah concert was staged by Rotana, a company owned...
