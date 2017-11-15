UAE signs $680m deal for laser guided missiles

Defence Ministry order book on the third day of the Dubai Airshow includes 8 deals

The UAE has agreed a AED2.5 billion ($680 million) contract for bomb equipment with US defence contractors Raytheon Corporation, a top Armed Forces official has announced.

The Defence Ministry order book on the third day of the Dubai Airshow included eight deals worth AED3.34 billion, with three local and five international companies.

The deal for bomb kits including GBU-12 and GBU-10 bomb accessories, materials and devices was signed by Airforce Vice Marshal Ishaq Al Baloushi, executive director of Industries and Development of Defence Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence.

Another deal for AED305.5 million worth of communications, IT and logistical support over a two year period was signed with UAE strategic capabilities firm C4 Advanced Solutions, Baloushi told reporters at a press conference on the sidelines of the show.

Indian manufacturer Bel Tech Exports was contracted to provide maintenance and repairs worth AED57.5 million, while a AED165.28 million transportation and shipment contract was signed with Etihad Airways, he said.

Turkish Chemical and Mechanical Industries Corporation signed a contract worth AED74 million MK-82 and MK-84 bombs, while Swiss Rheinmetall Air Defence AG was signed up to buy 35 artillery ammunition for air defence for AED2.67 million.

Al Baloushi added that IOMAX, a US entity, was contracted to provide AED41.32 million in repair and maintenance services of Air Tractor planes.

Canadian aerospace firm CAE Inc was also appointed to set up a training centre for systems for AED157 million.

The total value of transactions of the first three days has exceeded AED13.13 billion.