Saudi Arabia pledges $100m for Sahel anti-terror force

French President Macron also says that the UAE has agreed to back anti-terror move in Africa
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Getty Images)
By AFP
Wed 13 Dec 2017 05:51 PM

Saudi Arabia has pledged $100 million towards a five-nation anti-terror force in the Sahel region of West Africa, while the United Arab Emirates has offered $30 million, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

Macron made the announcement at a meeting to drum up support for the G5 Sahel force, an initiative pooling troops from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

The leaders of the five nations, which are among the world's poorest, joined Macron and other leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the talks at a chateau in La Celle-Saint-Cloud outside Paris.

Former colonial power France is fighting against jihadists in West Africa with its 4,000-strong regional Barkhane force, but is keen for the countries affected to take on more responsibility.

"We must win the war against terrorism in the Sahel-Sahara region," Macron told a press conference after the meeting.

"There are attacks everyday, there are states which are currently in jeopardy... We must intensify our efforts," he said.

