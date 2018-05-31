Abu Dhabi crown prince set to meet Putin in Moscow

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will discuss further development of Russia-UAE trade during talks on Friday

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's crown prince, will meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin has announced.

Al Nahyan, also Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE, is in Russia on a working visit, a statement said.

The agenda includes the further development of Russia-UAE trade, economic and investment cooperation and urgent international and regional issues.

Putin and Al Nahyan will also sign a declaration on a strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the UAE.