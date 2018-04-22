Dubai Land Department reveals new mortgage and finance laws

The move aims to attract foreign investment and encourage mortgage registration
By Lubna Hamdan
Sun 22 Apr 2018 07:35 PM

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has revealed a new mortgage and finance law in order to boost investment and update financial mechanisms in the emirate’s property sector.

The move is part of a series of initiatives, which were presented to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed, aimed at stimulating economic growth.

The initiatives will be applied by the Executive Council following the directives of Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan.

Their main objectives are to develop the city’s mortgage law to attract foreign investors and NASDAQ listed companies, encourage alternative financing methods and allow investors to diversify their property investments; catering to investors with small and medium-sized portfolios.

“By developing Dubai’s mortgage law, we will help real estate organisations operate in perfect harmony and enhance their smart resources to provide the best possible services to customers, support the GDP, and create strong new investment tributaries,” said Director General of DLD Sultan Butti bin Mejren.

The move is expected to strengthen partnerships between public and private sectors, in order to identify mortgage engines in Dubai’s property market and ultimately lead to greater confidence in mortgage registrations.

The initiatives are in line with the Dubai Plan 2021 to create an enhanced property investment environment that is transparent and safe for all investors.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai residential rents stabilise for first time in 2 years

Dubai residential rents stabilise for first time in 2 years

22 Apr 2018
Property
VX Studio: delivering a unique design philosophy

VX Studio: delivering a unique design philosophy

18 Apr 2018
Property
Reshaping Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi

Reshaping Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi

12 Apr 2018
Property
Yardi named Real Estate Software Company of the Year

Yardi named Real Estate Software Company of the Year

11 Apr 2018
Property
Keys to success: Why developer RSG International is fosucing on the hotel sector

Keys to success: Why developer RSG International is fosucing on the hotel sector

08 Apr 2018
Property
Room for everyone? How Dubai is embracing the concept of affordable housing

Room for everyone? How Dubai is embracing the concept of affordable housing

08 Apr 2018
Property
Opinion: Planning Dubai's property market for the future

Opinion: Planning Dubai's property market for the future

08 Apr 2018
Property
Azizi named Developer of the Year at Real Estate Awards

Azizi named Developer of the Year at Real Estate Awards

10 Apr 2018
Property
How Hussain Sajwani reshaped Dubai with his real estate projects...twice

How Hussain Sajwani reshaped Dubai with his real estate projects...twice

08 Apr 2018
Property
Revealed: the cheapest place to rent in the UAE

Revealed: the cheapest place to rent in the UAE

19 Mar 2018
Property