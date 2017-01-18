Qatar set to add 50 new cinema screens in 2017

Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Co says new openings follow 35% rise in cinema attendance over last three years

Up to 50 new cinema screens could be built in Qatar this year on the back of a 35 prcent increase in cinema attendance over the last three years.

AbdulRahman Najdi, general manager of the Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Company (QCFDC), told The Peninsula that the number of cinema screens in Qatar has crossed 100, with at least 50 more expected to open in the next six months. By the end of 2018, Qatar should have more than 200 screens.

QCDFC has firm plans to open two new screens at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) and one at Student Centre at Education City.

“Most likely three new cinemas will become functional this year; two at QNCC and one at Education City,” Najdi said.

“The auditoriums with sufficient seating arrangements are already there and our company will just install silver screens, projector, sound systems etc to convert them into state-of-the-art cinemas.”

The two screens at QNCC will have 300 seats each and the one at Student Centre will fit around 400. The company currently has nine screens spread across Royal Plaza, Landmark and The Mall.

New cinemas are set to come online this year at Tawar Mall (12 screens), Msheireb Mall (20 screens) and Boulevard Mall (12 screens).

Najdi said that Bollywood, action and science fiction films are amongst the most popular in Qatar, while there is growing interest in Khaleeji films, particularly Emirati and Bahrani productions.

Dangal, a Bollywood production starring Aamir Khan, has just entered a record fifth week in cinemas, he said.

