Noon.com introduces daily flash sales

Sale is a 'thank you' gesture to customers for their strong response to the new digital marketplace, says Saudi-backed e-commerce platform
(Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)
By Staff writer
Thu 21 Dec 2017 12:27 PM

Arabic e-commerce platform Noon.com has revealed daily flash sales as part of its annual ‘Homecoming’ promotion campaign in line with the holiday season.

Two different promotions will take place at peak online shopping hours from 12am to 12pm and from 9am and 9pm, every 12 and 4 hours, respectively.

“This is a perfect opportunity to gain tremendous value through our end-of-year e-sale, through which we deliver maximum value to our customers with the support of our retail partners,” said Faraz Khalid, chief executive of the Saudi-backed firm headed by Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar.

The campaign is Noon’s ‘thank you’ gesture to customers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their strong response to the new digital marketplace, according to the firm.

“We value the trust of our customers. With Noon, they are assured of quality and prompt service, and through ‘Homecoming’ we are giving back to the community, offering them an opportunity to pick a product of their choice at price-points that are most competitive,” said Khalid.

The sale features online deals for a broad range of products and offers on everything from electronics to fashion and homeware.

