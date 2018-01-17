Sharjah Int'l re-opens Duty Free area after major revamp

Renovation project is part of Sharjah International Airport's efforts to improve services for passengers
By Staff writer
Wed 17 Jan 2018 07:36 PM

Sharjah International Airport has re-opened its Duty Free shopping area, following extensive renovations.

The revamp includes new internationally-recognised brands, in addition to its original nine stores and extends over a total area of 1,800 square metres, state news agency WAM reported.

The renovation project is part of Sharjah International Airport’s efforts to improve services for passengers.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, chairman of Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority and Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, director of Sharjah Airport Authority.

"This renewal underscores our continued commitment to providing the best services, world-class shopping and quality facilities to our passengers, while enabling our Duty Free market partners to benefit from the continued growth of passengers and customers during the coming period," said Al-Midfa.

Andrea Belardini, divisional CEO for Dufry Asia, Middle East and Australia which operates the Duty Free area, said: "The completion of our new store marks another important step in our journey to deliver retail excellence and a world-class customer experience to passengers visiting Sharjah International Airport."

