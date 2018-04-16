Saudi Arabia to launch first cinema in Riyadh on Wednesday

Saudi authority teams up with US-based AMC Entertainment for historic event in King Abdullah Financial District
By Staff writer
Mon 16 Apr 2018 07:40 PM

The Development and Investment Entertainment Company (DIEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will launch Saudi Arabia’s first public cinema this week in collaboration with US-based AMC Entertainment.

The newly created cinema complex will be located in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh.

DIEC and AMC Entertainment will commemorate the historic moment with a gala event on Wednesday, hosting prominent local and international guests, a statement said.

The launch event will be a private screening, showing a Hollywood blockbuster, the name of which will be announced later this week.

It is the first in a series of invitation-only screenings that will be held during April, the statement added.

The cinema is set to open to the public in May, and tickets to public show times are planned to go on sale later this month through an online ticketing system.

A further three screens at KAFD’s theatre will open in the third quarter of 2018 and represent the beginning of a partnership that could see 40 or more AMC Cinemas complexes open in the Gulf kingdom over the next five years.

The partnership between DIEC and AMC Entertainment will advance a key objective of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to grow the entertainment sector.

DIEC said it intends to invest up to SR10 billion in entertainment projects by 2030.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Aldar sells mega project plots for school, hypermarket, clinic

Aldar sells mega project plots for school, hypermarket, clinic

17 Apr 2018
Construction
Struggling Dubai retailer eyes first profits after restructuring

Struggling Dubai retailer eyes first profits after restructuring

17 Apr 2018
Retail
Abu Dhabi retail sector hit as consumers tighten belts

Abu Dhabi retail sector hit as consumers tighten belts

17 Apr 2018
Retail
PepsiCo named as official F&B partner of Expo 2020 Dubai

PepsiCo named as official F&B partner of Expo 2020 Dubai

17 Apr 2018
Retail
Kuwait's new Al Kout Mall opens, set to add go-kart track in 2019

Kuwait's new Al Kout Mall opens, set to add go-kart track in 2019

16 Apr 2018
Retail
Dubai's Landmark plans to expand GCC malls portfolio

Dubai's Landmark plans to expand GCC malls portfolio

16 Apr 2018
Retail
UAE's Majid Al Futtaim set to launch Dubai mixed-use community

UAE's Majid Al Futtaim set to launch Dubai mixed-use community

16 Apr 2018
Construction
Retailer plans to build bigger factory in Sharjah by 2020

Retailer plans to build bigger factory in Sharjah by 2020

02 Apr 2018
Retail
Card spending at Dubai shopping fest rises 6.75% in 2018

Card spending at Dubai shopping fest rises 6.75% in 2018

26 Mar 2018
Retail
Dubai Duty Free posts record $520m sales in Q1

Dubai Duty Free posts record $520m sales in Q1

12 Apr 2018
Retail