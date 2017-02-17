Russian model condemned for 'life-threatening' stunt in Dubai

Developer of Dubai skyscraper slams Viki Odintcova for hanging off the edge of the building without any restraints

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 17 February 2017 5:24 PM

Cayan Group, the developer of the Cayan Tower in Dubai, has condemned the actions of Russian model Viki Odintcova after photographs of her hanging off the edge of the skyscraper without any restraints.

The Saudi-based company said in a statement that the stunt was carried out without its approval or permission and was "in no way a reflection of the Group’s commitments to art, creativity, and the human spirit".

Odintcova, 23, was held up only by the hand of a male assistant as she hanged from the 1,004-foot tall Cayan Tower, reportedly in a bid to get the perfect Instagram shot.

Gizel Daher, director of Marketing & Communications for Cayan, said: "Although the Cayan Tower has been periodically used for extreme sports events, in all cases there has been safety, security, and emergency services on site.

"We have a process of selecting trained professionals skilled at their craft, especially these high-risk life-threatening events, and carry out a stick review of the safety measures and backup safety measures before approving the event."

Daher added: “Under no circumstances can we condone Ms Odintcova’s irresponsible actions, and we are in the process of reviewing our security procedures to understand and rectify where the lapse occurred and how to prevent such in the future."

The company said an immediate legal action "is running against this condemned incident".

Odintcova, who has more than three million followers on social media, was quoted as saying: “I still cannot believe that I did it. Every time I watch this video, my palms get sweaty.”

Related:

Stories

Saudi developer Cayan to launch first hospitality project in Dubai

Dubai's Emaar tops list of world's tall tower developers

VIDEO: XDubai stuntmen use Dubai Marina skyscrapers as 'vertical maze'

Cayan’s latest twist

Galleries
In pictures: Emaar's groundbreaking ceremony held for 'The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour' project

In pictures: Emaar's groundbreaking ceremony held for 'The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour' project

Pictures that will make you want to move to Dubai

Pictures that will make you want to move to Dubai

Companies

Cayan Investment and Development

Also in Culture & Society

UAE says two soldiers dead in Yemen

Saudi Arabia says has broken up four ISIL cells

Also in UAE

Abu Dhabi awards parking contract for new mega airport terminal

74% of MidEast economic crime committed by staff, says PwC

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking