New UAE research centre set to finance 3,000 scientists

Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Future Research will conduct new studies on space science and technology

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Future Research.

The centre's first series of research initiatives will include the financing of a research community of 3,000 scientists, to conduct new studies on space science and technology.

"Our future plans require a solid foundation of scientific research, which comply with our aspirations. Our goal is to create the means of communication between our young scientists and scientists from around the world, to exchange knowledge, transfer experiences and build our national research capacities," said Sheikh Mohammed in comments published by state news agency WAM.

The centre will publish its research and outcomes to global academic and research communities and will adopt a new concept based on open and participatory international research among scientists.

Sheikh Mohammed added: "We are seeking to make the UAE an efficient and influential part of the international academic and research community."

He also highlighted the vital role of the UAE’s scientific community and added that the Dubai Future Foundation, the scientific community and the ministers of advanced sciences and artificial intelligence are part of the nation's future scientific endeavours.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Future Research aims to support the UAE’s scientific research sector in a variety of areas, as well to raise the country’s position in scientific performance indicators.

It also aims to support the efforts to link Emirati research projects to international academic institutions, as part of the UAE’s goal to become an incubator for scientific inventions.