Dubai ruler hails Area 2071 as 'bridge to the future'

Sheikh Mohammed opens interactive platform that seeks to unify efforts and initiatives that target the future

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has opened Area 2071, an interactive platform that seeks to unify efforts and initiatives that target the future.

He said that Area 2071 is a bridge to the future, and a platform to implement the UAE’s model for future design.

"Today we opened Area 2071, the interactive platform that gathers creative minds, and reflects partnership public and private sector, and innovators to develop creative solutions, implement ideas to serve humanity and design a better future for next generations," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Area 2071 reflects the UAE’s ambition to be a key player in building the future. It is an open laboratory to learn, develop ideas and experiences, and design the future, as well drafting a better future for humanity."

Area 2071 is part of plans to strengthen the country’s reputation and soft power, building Emirati values and ethics for coming generations, and improving the economy’s productivity.

The area will "act as an umbrella" to bring together entrepreneurs, start-ups, small and medium-sized businesses, and government programmes such as Dubai’s Future Accelerators.

Area 2071 will see think tanks and labs tackoing challenges in various development sectors to accelerate their progress, and to provide a pioneering model for tackling these challenges for both the region and the world.

The zone, located at Emirates Towers in Dubai, is designed to serve as the headquarters of global smart companies, services and labs, and will work to create innovative solutions and tools, in accordance with future requirements and technologies.

Area 2071 is named after the UAE's Centennial Vision 2071 - the government's long term plan that marks the 100 years since the establishment of the UAE.