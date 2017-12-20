Emirates says to launch flights to seventh UK airport in 2018

Emirates on Wednesday announced that it is to launch a new daily route from Dubai to London Stansted on June 8, 2018.

With its strategic position close to the tech and pharma hubs of Cambridge and Peterborough, Emirates said it will be the first Middle Eastern airline to operate out of the North East London airport.

The daily route will be operated by the airline’s new three-class Boeing 777-300ER offering customers 6 seats in First Class, 42 in Business Class and 306 in Economy Class.

More than 25 of the world’s largest corporations have established operations in the wider Cambridge and Peterborough area, with Airbus, Astra Zeneca and GSK among the multi-national companies based there. Such businesses have helped establish the London Stansted Cambridge Corridor as one of the top five global knowledge regions, alongside world-leading San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Boston.

With the introduction of the London Stansted daily service, there will be 10 Emirates flights daily, connecting Dubai and London.

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates said: "The introduction of the new London Stansted-Dubai service underscores our commitment to serve London, with operations soon to three different airports in the city. There is a clear demand for this service from both business and leisure travellers and we anticipate that this news will be warmly received both across our global network, as well as by the business community based in the Stansted catchment area.

"We look forward to facilitating even more tourism and commerce opportunities to and from London with these new air transport links, and to providing our customers with the award-winning Emirates experience.”

Stansted airport will also be vital for Emirates’ SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, due to its large cargo handling capabilities. The carrier connects cargo customers to over 154 cities across 84 countries in six continents and flies 140,000 tonnes of cargo in and out of the UK in an average year.

The new gateway will be the seventh UK airport that Emirates operates out of in the UK - other locations include London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and Glasgow.