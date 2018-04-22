Flydubai announces direct flights to Helsinki

The new route – the first year-round service between the two cities - will be operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with flat-bed in Business Class and enhanced Economy Class offering, with Recaro seats and a 11.6-inch HD screen for inflight entertainment.

Dubai-based carrier Flydubai has announced plans to launch a direct flight to Finland’s capital Helsinki from October this year.

The new route – the first year-round service between the two cities - will be operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with flat-bed in Business Class and enhanced Economy Class offering, with Recaro seats and a 11.6-inch HD screen for inflight entertainment.

The daily service from Dubai International (DXB) to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport (HEL) will start from October 11 2018.

“We remain committed to opening up previously underserved markets and to providing more travel options to fly to Dubai and beyond,” said Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of Flydubai.

The new route is the tenth new destination announced by Flydubai this year, said Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice president Commercial Operations at Flydubai.

“We are confident that the high level of our service and the comfort of our new aircraft with a flat-bed in Business Class will make flights between Dubai and Helsinki a popular choice for passengers,” Efendi said.

Thierry Aucoc, senior vice president, Commercial at Emirates, said the new route represents is an “exciting development for Emirates”, offering customers a one-stop connection to between Finland and the Far-East-India.

“Through our partnership with Flydubai, passengers from destinations on Emirates’ network such as Shanghai, Tokyo, Beijing, Hong Kong, Thailand or Delhi, can easily connect to Finland with one stop in Dubai. We look forward to witnessing flydubai’s success in Finland,” said Aucoc.

For bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by Flydubai in Business and Economy classes.

Mr Teemu Ahola, account manager - Asia & Middle East at Visit Finland, said: ”We are thrilled for this route opening and looking forward to our cooperation with flydubai. Last year the registered overnights from UAE increased by 30% in Finland and we are hoping to break the record in 2018.”



From Left to Right: Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice president Commercial Operations at Flydubai, Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of Flydubai, Teemu Ahola, account manager - Asia & Middle East at Visit Finland, flanked by Flydubai staff members.

“Finland is a great destination both in summer and winter. The pleasantly cool and endless summer days with the midnight sun create a perfect setting for either a relaxing family holiday or an action-packed itinerary with activity options ranging from golf and sailing to canoeing and hiking in the pure nature.

“Winter season in Finland is a wonderland for people in search for unique experiences such as husky and snowmobile safaris, ice driving experiences and viewing the Northern Lights. Finland is also home to the one and only Santa Claus,” he added.

Flight details

Flydubai flights FZ783/FZ784 will operate daily between Dubai International, Terminal 2 (DXB) and Helsinki-Vantaa Airport (HEL).

Business Class return fares from Dubai to Helsinki start at AED 8500 and are inclusive of all taxes and 40kg checked baggage. Economy Class return fares from Dubai to Dubrovnik start at AED1500 including 7kg of hand baggage.

Flydubau will offer a special promotional fare is available for tickets purchased from April 22 to May 31 2018, for travel from October 11 2018 to May 31 2019. Subject to availability, Business Class return fares will start from AED5500 and Economy Class return fares from AED1300.

The expected flight time between Dubai and Finland is betweem 6hrs 30 and 7 hrs.

Flights can be booked through flydubai’s website (flydubai.com), the official flydubai APP, Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.