Etihad Airways upgrades its UAE chauffeur services

Etihad operates a Mercedes-Benz E-Class luxury sedans for its landside chauffeur service in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways plans to offer chauffeur services in exchange for air miles for all passengers

Etihad Airways has enhanced its chauffeur services in the UAE with the launch of an online booking option.

Customers will now be able to book and manage Etihad’s chauffeur services directly through the airline’s upgraded mobile optimised website without having to call Etihad’s Contact Centre or a travel agent.

The new system, created in partnership with Vxceed Technologies, allows customers to book the chauffeur service up to 12 hours prior to a flight’s departure. Guests can amend or cancel their chauffeur booking on Etihad’s website.

The new features will enable customers to receive SMS and e-mail confirmation for their scheduled pick-up, and connect with their chauffeur prior to being collected.

“This new service enhancement provides a seamless transportation experience for our guests, and enables them to be in direct contact with their chauffeur at all times,” said Jamal Ahmad Al Awadhi, Etihad Airways head of Guest Experience Commercial.

“It is important that our renowned Etihad experience exists across the entire customer journey, from home to the airport, from the gate to the aircraft, and then upon arrival at their destination.”

Etihad operates a Mercedes-Benz E-Class luxury sedans for its landside chauffeur service in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi carrier said it plans to launch a an option in the near future for Etihad Guest members to use their miles to book a private transfer for themselves within the UAE, irrespective of which cabin they are travelling in.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class vehicles chauffeur Etihad Airways’ First Class guests airside from gate to aircraft and vice versa, if the aircraft is at a remote stand at Abu Dhabi International Airport.