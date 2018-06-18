Dubai ride-hailing app Koi relaunches as limousine platform

App started as Uber and Careem competitor, but is now tackling a common issue in the travel sector

After over a year of operations, Dubai-based ride-hailing app Koi has relaunched as an online platform for limousines, connecting car providers with online travel agencies in the city.

Speaking to Arabian Business, co-founder Ghassan Muradweij said the tech start-up could not adapt to tough competition with giants Uber and Careem but that it could succeed in tackling a common challenge in the travel industry.

“We believed in the vision that the large e-hailing companies were following and the disruption they were creating by having a car at your door step in minutes… however, we realised Koi could solve a bigger problem that the travel industry (online and traditional) was facing with the limousine business,” he said.

“Today, most of the agencies have high tech websites and mobile apps for their customers, and are always moving forward in terms of technology. But they still fail to provide good transportation service due to the lack of technology available with their car providers,” he added.

Today, Koi provides seamless technology to connect limousine companies with online travel agencies, and deliver better customer experience.

Muradweij added that the start-up is no longer in competition with Uber and Careem, as it caters to a different market.

“Careem started their company on the back of catering to the same companies we are catering to now. But their model does not suit this specific target market due to the limited control they have on their drivers,” he said.

Koi’s business model has shifted from a B2C ridesharing app to a B2B concept that links agencies with car providers and offers the same benefits of ride-hailing apps, including the tracking of drivers, among other features.

Koi is currently leasing the limousines, but wants to eventually eliminate rental by offering the companies ride guarantees.