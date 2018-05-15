Kuwait PM gets first look at new Jazeera Airways airport terminal

New terminal will start commercial operations on May 22 and will help to ease congestion at Kuwait International

Kuwait Prime Minister, Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al Hamad Al Sabah, on Tuesday inaugurated Jazeera Airways’ dedicated terminal at Kuwait International Airport.

The terminal is the first terminal to be owned, built, and operated by a private airline in the Middle East.

The terminal will start commercial operations on May 22 and will help to ease congestion currently experienced at the main terminal at Kuwait International Airport.

The terminal will include a single security check for departing passengers, 12 check-in counters, two car park check-in counters, and one fast track check-in counter.

It has an annual passenger capacity of 2.5 million passengers and can process 1,200 pieces of baggage per hour.

It has four gates and over 400 sq m of dutyy free shopping.

The Prime Minister was given a tour of the terminal’s facilities by Jazeera Airways chairman and founder Marwan Boodai, who also designated the PM as the terminal’s first passenger.

Boodai said: “We are honoured by His Highnesses’ visit, and the ongoing support by His Highness and the government as a whole for empowering the private sector towards achieving Kuwait’s vision for the year 2035.

“Today is a historic turning point in the development of the Middle East aviation system and a testament to the value that the private sector brings to the development of the country."