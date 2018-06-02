UAE wins visa-waiver from Brazil as Emirati passport's power grows

Brazil's visa waiver brings to 151 the number of countries exempting UAE nationals from visa prior arrangements

The UAE and Brazil have signed a visa exemption agreement to allow visa-free entry for citizens of both countries.

Brazil's visa waiver brings to 151 the number of countries exempting UAE nationals from visa prior arrangements, as the UAE's passport becomes ever more powerful on the global stage.

Last month, it was revealed that the UAE passport has secured more new visa waivers for its citizens in 2018 than any other country in the world.

The UAE, in 23rd place globally on the Henley Passport Index, remains the fastest overall climber on the index, ascending 38 places since 2008.

The UAE has gained access to the likes of Canada, China, Ireland, Burkina Faso, Uruguay, Guinea, Tonga, and Honduras since the start of the year.

"Holders of all types of UAE passports may travel, effective June 2, to Brazil without prior visa arrangements and stay for a maximum of 90 days each year," said Ambassador Ahmed Elham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC).

"The Brazilian government's initiative reaffirms the prestigious international stature boasted by the UAE and opens up new prospects for tourist, travel and investment exchanges between the two countries," he added in comments published by state news agency WAM.

Separately, it was announced that from July 1 UAE citizens will be exempt from pre-entry visa to Barbados, with the possibility of staying for up to 90 days on each visit.