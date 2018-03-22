UK fast fashion brand Missguided to launch across the Middle East

The fashion chain is partnering with retail giant Azadea Group to launch several stores across multiple channels
By Lubna Hamdan
Thu 22 Mar 2018 10:02 AM

UK-based fashion brand Missguided is set to launch across multiple channels, including physical and online stores, across the Middle East in countries such as the UAE, Saudi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt.

The move is part of a collaboration with retail giant Azadea Group, which operates leading international franchise concepts including Zara, Mango and Bershka, as well as several F&B brands.

Missguided, which caters mainly to young ‘millennials’, is a fast-fashion concept that launched in 2009. It offers customers up to 500 new styles every week, inspired by street style, catwalks, social media and popular culture.

Nitin Passi, CEO and founder of Missguided Limited said, “We are thrilled to introduce Missguided to the Middle East with a forward-thinking and creative fast-fashion experience.”

Said G. Daher, CEO at Azadea Group said, “Delivering differentiated concepts has been a core mission of ours for the past 40 years, and our partners are essential for making this happen. With our shared values, millennial mindset and organisational excellence, we will create an exceptional lifestyle experience for our customers.”

The Azadea Group owns and operates over 50 leading international franchise concepts in fashion & accessories, F&B, home furnishings, sporting goods, multimedia, and beauty and cosmetics.

