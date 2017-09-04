UAE to build tribute to founder Sheikh Zayed

Country plans permanent memorial to nation's founding father
The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs plans to build a memorial commemorating the country’s founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
By Sarah Townsend
Mon 04 Sep 2017 11:11 AM

The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs plans to build a memorial commemorating the country’s founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The memorial will be officially opened in 2018 to coincide with the national Year of Zayed, as declared by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ministry announced on Monday.

The memorial, which is already under construction, will be located at the intersection of 1st and 2nd Street alongside the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Spanning an area of 3.3 hectares, its centrepiece will be a monumental public artwork surrounded by a public plaza with local landscaping.

The nature and design of the public artwork will not be officially revealed until the inauguration of the memorial in 2018, the ministry added.

The memorial is expected to attract visitors from across the UAE population, both expats and Emirati nationals, as well as international tourists from across the world.

It is intended to celebrate and honour his dedication to the UAE and its people, and promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and equality, according to a statement on WAM.

