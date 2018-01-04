b
Subscribe
GCC
GCC
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Featured
Loading...
Industries
Industries
Banking & Finance
Construction
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Retail
Technology
Transport
Travel & Hospitality
Featured
Loading...
Property
Property
Loading...
Opinion
Opinion
Comment
Reader Comments
Topics
Featured
Loading...
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Wellness
Arts
Cars & Boats
Gadgets
Gourmet
Sport
Style
Travel
Featured
Loading...
Gallery
Gallery
Photos
Videos
Featured
Loading...
Lists
Lists
Loading...
Markets
Markets
Commodities
Companies A-Z
Currencies
Equities
Market Data
Featured
Loading...
بالعربية
b
GCC
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Industries
Banking & Finance
Construction
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Retail
Technology
Transport
Travel & Hospitality
Property
Opinion
Comment
Reader Comments
Topics
Lifestyle
Wellness
Arts
Cars & Boats
Gadgets
Gourmet
Sport
Style
Travel
Gallery
Photos
Videos
Lists
Markets
Commodities
Companies A-Z
Currencies
Equities
Market Data
Interviews
Banking & Finance
Construction
Culture & Society
Education
Energy
Healthcare
Media
Politics
Sports
Retail
Technology
Travel & Hospitality
Transport
Magazine
Company News
Most Read
Subscribe to print and digital
Google Play
IOS
Advertise with us
Search
Date
Relevancy
Search
Home
Gallery
Videos
Video: Nigerian singer 2Baba does a camel karaoke in Dubai
Thu 04 Jan 2018 11:12 AM
Watch the legendary Nigerian Afro pop musician 2Baba (formerly 2Face Ibidia) as he sings 'Oya Come Make We Go' in a hilarious camel karaoke in the Dubai desert
(Source: Visit Dubai YouTube channel)
Dubai Desert Safari
Nigerian pop singer
2Baba
United Arab Emirates
Related Videos
Video: Bitcoin technology disrupting many industries
Video: Are UAE businesses ready for VAT?
Video: Nissan is trying to connect your car to your brain
Video: YouTube star sorry for filming suicide victim
Video: Dubai adds the world's largest picture-frame to its skyline
Video: Saudi Arabia looking to diversify economy
Video: Etihad Airways marks start of the 'Year of Zayed'
Video: What's next for Cryptocurrencies in 2018?
Video: NASA's best images from all over the solar system - 2017 in space
Video: Apple slowed iPhones on purpose
1
Next
Last
Total