Video: Why one-third of UAE residents would recommend their bank

Sun 03 Jun 2018 11:46 AM GST

Only a third of UAE residents would actively recommend their bank to friends and family, according to a new survey from personal finance comparison website Souqalmal.com.

In the 2018 edition of its bank satisfaction survey – which queried more than 7,000 residents – Souqalmal found that overall customer satisfaction with banks rose seven percent to 32 percent from 2017, when 25 percent of respondents said they’d actively recommend their bank.

The 2018 figure, however, represents a two percent decrease from 2016, when 34 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with their bank.

In this edition of Inside AB, Bernd Debusmann talks to Souqalmal.com founder and CEO Ambareen Musa about the report to find out what customers really feel about banking services in the UAE and how banks can address those concerns.

(Source: Arabianbusiness.com YouTube channel)