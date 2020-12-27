Oman launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Oman started coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, two days ahead of plans to resume all flights and open borders that temporarily closed amid concerns over a new strain of the disease.

The sultanate – which has recorded the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the Gulf after Saudi Arabia – is the last of the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) to begin inoculating people.

Like most of its neighbours it has opted for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Health Minister Ahmed Al-Saidi, one of the first citizens to get a jab at a Muscat clinic, said priority would be given to front line health workers and people who are considered to be vulnerable.

Oman has so far recorded more than 128,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 1,495 deaths – the highest after Saudi Arabia which has recorded over 6,000 deaths.