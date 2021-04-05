RAKBANK named Advertiser of the Year at the MMA MENA Smarties 2020

RAKBANK dominated the Mobile Marketing Association’s (MMA) Smarties 2020 Awards with 13 wins – six Gold, three Silver and three Bronze plus Advertiser of the Year. The wins were for five campaigns across nine categories.

Advertiser of the Year – RAKBANK

Gold – Brand Awareness- Memotraits

Gold – Gender Equality In Advertising – She Can Play

Gold – Product Services Launch – Convertsations – Kickstarting new SMEs amidst the Pandemic

Gold – Mobile Gaming, Gamification & E-sports – Euphoria Moments

Gold – Mobile Video – Memotraits

Gold – Mobile Social – She Can Play

Silver – Lead Generation – Euphoria Moments

Silver – Lead Generation – Prediction meets Tradition

Silver – Machine Learning & AI – Euphoria Moments

Bronze – Machine Learning & AI – Prediction meets Tradition

Bronze – Machine Learning & AI – Memotraits

Bronze – Business Unusual – Convertsations – Kickstarting new SMEs amidst the Pandemic

“These accolades are a huge milestone for RAKBANK and will truly elevate our brand value. RAKBANK has always been at the forefront of creativity and innovation, this recognition is a testament to that. We will aim to continue raising the bar and setting new innovation benchmarks,” said Frederic de Melker, Managing Director of Personal Banking, RAKBANK.

“The standard of work across all the Smarties entries was exceptional. RAKBANK winning advertiser of the year, 2 years in a row, is a remarkable achievement. I would like to congratulate RAKBANK for this unprecedented effort, energy and data-driven creativity,” said Melis Ertem, MMA MENA & Turkey Regional Director.

“We are truly delighted with these wins and honoured to become Advertiser of the Year especially in such challenging times. This year our campaigns demonstrated a union of art and science. Not only did we leverage emerging mobile tech in neuroscience, machine learning and predictive modelling, we also embraced social good and human experiences. We value the relationships with our agencies, media & data partners who enable us to constantly innovate,” said Banali Malhotra, Director of Marketing at RAKBANK.

The Mobile Marketing Association’s (MMA) Smarties Awards celebrates the teams and talent who are leveraging the power of mobile and emerging technologies to create the best marketing campaigns in the MENA region. The entries are judged on strategy, creativity and execution where best practices have been used to the full effect in order to create innovative campaigns that drive business impact.