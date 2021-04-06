World Vape Show turns spotlight on burgeoning e-cigarette industry

Organisers of a new industry platform in Dubai for the multi-billion-dollar e-cigarette and vape market today announced details of the event that will bring together manufacturers, leading retailers, public health professionals and vape enthusiasts from around the world.

The first World Vape Show will focus international attention on major issues for an industry expected to be worth $67.31 billion by 2027, as millions of people continue to kick the habit of smoking traditional cigarettes and switch to vaping devices.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from September 19-21, the combined exhibition and conference will showcase new vaping technology and the range of regulated products now meeting the demand for safer alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

Rescheduled from its original launch date last June, and moved back in the year in view of travel restrictions, the show assembles more than 200 vape brands, up to 50 expert speakers, several thousand industry professionals, vape enthusiasts and those looking to switch from cigarettes.

“The postponement of the event owing to the coronavirus served only to reinforce our efforts to make this the largest vape community gathering in the Middle East, with a truly global audience,” said Tony Crinion, managing director at Quartz Business Media, organiser of The World Vape Show.

“We chose Dubai as the strategic location for the event in view of the lead role taken by the UAE government to halt the online sale of unregulated vaping devices.”

Among the exhibitors in Dubai will be UK-based Dr Vapes, a leading supplier of vaping products in the Middle East. Managing director Mo Hassan said, “The World Vape Show provides us with an amazing platform that allows us to directly interact with our consumers and B2B clientele.

“The UAE and wider Middle East market has been an area of prime focus since we started in 2016. It’s a region I’ve personally worked on because of the pure enthusiasm I’ve seen from avid vapers in the market.”

The UAE made the sale of e-cigarettes, vaping devices and e-liquids legal in April 2019, allowing manufacturers to sell the battery-powered products meeting new standards and carrying health warnings similar to traditional cigarettes.

Concern about the spread of unregulated e-cigarettes was among the reasons behind the move, while growing awareness of health hazards associated with smoking has helped increase the appeal of vaping in the UAE, as it has worldwide.

Studies have shown that the e-cigarette and vape market will register a revenue-based CAGR of 23.8 percent from 2020 to 2027. The US e-cigarette and vape market alone is expected to be worth $40.25 billion by 2028.

In the Middle East and Africa, the market is expected to grow by 9.74 percent annually to reach$485 million by 2025, up from $267.9 million in 2018.

Designed to guide suppliers on how to drive footfall, sales and profits, the World Vape Show gives manufacturers a unique chance to showcase products to thousands of international retailers, wholesalers, distributors and consumers.

Experts speaking at the Future of Vape Conference will debate innovations, regulations and industry outlook across the MENA region, and a panel discussion will focus on the future of vaping research and public health.

“Research has led government agencies, public health bodies and health charities to hail vaping as a magic bullet to reduce smoking rates,” said Crinion. “While there’s growing evidence of vaping’s benefits to public health versus smoking, more research needs to be done, and the conference will look at the remaining gaps in evidence and how they can be filled.”

The organisers are working closely with DWTC to ensure a COVID-safe event in line with government rules and regulations. On April 1, the first in a series of webinars being run in the build-up to the event looked at regulatory pathways in Eurasia and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, 250 visitor tickets will be given away free on a first come, first served basis when online visitor registration goes live early next month.

For further information on the World Vape Show: www.worldvapeshow.com