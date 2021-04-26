Alpine Eagle XL Chrono: Everything you need to know

The Alpine Eagle collection of sporty-chic timepieces spreads its wings, welcoming for the first time a flyback chronograph in a new 44 mm diameter case. Available in three versions – in Lucent Steel A223 with an Aletsch Blue or Pitch Black dial and a bi-material version combining Lucent Steel A223 and ethical rose gold with a Pitch Black dial – the Alpine Eagle XL Chrono timepiece with integrated bracelet is, like the entire collection, very much inspired by the power of the eagle and the beauty of the Alps. Four patents testifying to its accuracy and user-friendliness have been filed for the Chopard 03.05-C mechanical movement with automatic movement and flyback function. From movement to case and from dial to bracelet, Alpine Eagle XL Chrono timepieces are made entirely in Chopard’s watchmaking ateliers, the work of Artisans paying tribute to Nature.

A cutting-edge chronograph movement

With the introduction of the Alpine Eagle XL Chrono, the collection successfully launched by Chopard in 2019 already boasts ten references in two case sizes and has been expanded to include three models with an extra-large 44 mm diameter. These more imposing models follow the shape of men’s wrists and provide ample space to house a sophisticated chronograph movement. The discreet right-hand pushers are subtly integrated on either side of the crown guards and preserve the collescheufction’s characteristically harmonious shape and symmetry.

Beating at the heart of these three new models, the Chopard 03.05-C movement is meticulously crafted by the Artisans in the Maison’s watchmaking workshops. It has a 60-hour power reserve and features an elaborate design guaranteeing accurate adjustments and optimal use of the timing functions. Equipped with a column wheel, it is also enhanced by several technical innovations that have earned Chopard no less than four patents, the fruit of the boldness of its research and development teams.

First of all, it is equipped with a unidirectional gearing system that prevents energy losses while ensuring rapid winding, a function much appreciated in the inherently energy-hungry chronograph category. In addition, its vertical clutch mode guarantees accurate time-measurement starts. This chronograph calibre is also of the flyback variety, enabling smooth successive timing operations thanks to three pivoting hammers with elastic arms facilitating zero-setting of the counters. Finally, the Chopard 03.05-C is equipped with a Variner ensuring that rate of the movement is stable by compensating for its variations in inertia throughout the watch’s lifetime.

This calibre, whose precision is chronometer-certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC), is housed in a case forged in Lucent Steel A223, an innovative steel alloy developed by Chopard for its anti-allergenic properties, its robustness and its incomparable brilliance obtained through a meticulous recasting process. The third reference also offers a bi-material alternative with the additional use of 18-carat ethical rose gold for the bezel, crown and part of the bracelet.

Pitch Black in the eagle’s eye

In addition to an Aletsch Blue dial option, Chopard is introducing a new colour in the collection with two Alpine Eagle XL Chrono models featuring a Pitch Black dial. Drawing inspiration from the colours of Alpine nature, Chopard’s Co-President and creator of the collection, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, thought of this shade in reference to the intense blackness of mountain nights when wild Nature reclaims its rights, reminding us in passing how human-related night-time lighting and urbanisation disrupts the way of life of the surrounding fauna.

In both Aletsch Blue and Pitch Black versions, the dial retains its texture and sunburst pattern directly evoking an eagle’s iris. The feather-shaped seconds hand flies over this highly legible display punctuated by raised counters.

The tachymeter scale, with discreet red 100, 160 and 240 graduations, appears on the inner bezel ring. It is divided into four steps, with different intervals of 5, 10, 20 or 40 km/h per line. This arrangement facilitates reading average speed measurements and contributes to the dial’s overall aesthetic dynamic and harmony.

Reinterpreting an icon

Devised by three generations of gentlemen in the Scheufele family, the Alpine Eagle collection is a modern reinterpretation of the St. Moritz watch, the first horological creation by Karl-Friedrich Scheufele in the late 1970s. With its pure and assertive design, Alpine Eagle enriches this heritage with powerful inspiration drawn from Nature. A round case with stylised flanks; a crown engraved with a compass rose; a bezel with eight functional indexed screws; a textured dial with deep hues and luminescent indications; as well as an integrated metal bracelet.

Chopard’s independence and integrated skills enable the Maison to perform the entire range of the collection’s production and assembly stages in its own workshops, from movement to bracelet, as well as components and case.

Technical Details

Alpine Eagle XL Chrono in Lucent Steel A223

Case Lucent Steel A223Total diameter 44.00 mmThickness 13.15 mmWater resistance 100 metresCrown in Lucent Steel A223 with compass rose 8 mmPushers in Lucent Steel A223Vertical satin-brushed caseband with polished chamfersBezel in Lucent Steel A223 with eight screws set at a tangentGlare-proofed sapphire crystalExhibition case-back with glare-proofed sapphire crystal

Movement Mechanical movement with automatic winding Chopard 03.05-CNumber of components 310Diameter 28.80 mmThickness 7.60 mmNumber of jewels 45Frequency 28,800 vph (4 Hz)Power reserve 60 hoursFlyback function – stop-seconds functionOpenworked tungsten alloy rotorVariner® balance with balance-spring featuring a flat terminal curveChromometer-certified (COSC)

Dial and hands Brass dial stamped with an Aletsch Blue or Pitch Black sunburst pattern achieved by galvanic treatment and inspired by the iris of the eagleApplied numerals and hour-markers, rhodium-plated and enhanced with Grade X1 Super-LumiNova®Aletsch Blue or Pitch Black chronograph counters with rhodium-plated rimsBaton-type hours and minutes hands, rhodium-plated and enhanced with Grade X1 Super-LumiNova®Rhodium-plated arrow-type seconds hand with eagle feather counterweightRhodium-plated red-tipped chronograph counter hands

Functions Central hours, minutes and chronograph secondsDate between 4 and 5 o’clockChronograph30-minute counter at 3 o’clock12-hour counter at 9 o’clockSmall seconds at 6 o’clock

Bracelet and clasp Tapering bracelet in Lucent Steel A223, wide links with satin-bushed sides and polished central capTriple folding clasp in Lucent Steel A223

Alpine Eagle XL Chrono in Lucent Steel A223 and 18-carat ethical rose gold

Case Lucent Steel A223 and 18-carat ethical rose goldTotal diameter 44.00 mmThickness 13.15 mmWater resistance 100 metresCrown in 18-carat ethical rose goldwith compass rose 8 mmPushers Lucent Steel A223Vertical satin-brushed caseband with polished chamfersBezel in 18-carat ethical rose gold with eight screws set at a tangentGlare-proofed sapphire crystalExhibition case-back with glare-proofed sapphire crystal

Movement Mechanical movement with automatic winding Chopard 03.05-CNumber of components 310Diameter 28.80 mmThickness 7.60 mmNumber of jewels 45Frequency 28,800 vph (4 Hz)Power reserve 60 hoursFlyback function – stop-seconds functionOpenworked tungsten alloy rotorVariner® balance with balance-spring featuring a flat terminal curveChromometer-certified (COSC)

Dial and hands Brass dial stamped with Pitch Black sunburst pattern achieved by galvanic treatment and inspired by the iris of the eagleApplied numerals and hour-markers, gilded and enhanced with Grade X1 Super-LumiNova®Pitch Black chronograph counters with gilded rimsBaton-type hours and minutes hands, gilded and enhanced with Grade X1 Super-LumiNova®Gilded arrow-type seconds hand with eagle feather counterweightGilded red-tipped chronograph counter hands

Functions Central hours, minutes and chronograph secondsDate between 4 and 5 o’clockChronograph30-minute counter at 3 o’clock12-hour counter at 9 o’clockSmall seconds at 6 o’clock