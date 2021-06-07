Arada awards community management technology solution to Exalogic Consulting

Arada has selected Exalogic Consulting to deploy its flagship real estate management platform RealCube , which will digitise and automate all community management-related operations at its real estate developments in Sharjah starting from July.

The engagement between the Sharjah-based developer and Exalogic will include the deployment and optimisation of RealCube, which will offer Arada’s asset managers, as well as homeowners, access to a comprehensive digital services for the growing number of residents at its developments, allowing them to enjoy a vastly improved post sales customer experience.

The collaboration will continue for one year, and will be undertaken in three phases: an initial phase incorporating the full design and implementation of RealCube, followed by a secondary phase that includes stabilisation support and a third phase that includes continuous improvements and enhancements.

The adoption of the RealCube real estate platform will also address long-term community management digitisation needs through a single platform, leading to improved business processes and enhanced customer satisfaction, while optimising operational efficiencies.

RealCube is a leading next-generation property management platform that allows clients to innovate and transform the way communities live and function. It enables stakeholders to automate and self-enable community functions such as service charge billing, digital contracts, digital connect with customers, feedback management, service request management, amenities booking, operational maintenance and other tailored services according to resident needs.

Deepa Das, vice president of Technology and Innovation at Exalogic, explained, “Arada is one of its kind in the industry with an unparalleled clarity in launching services to improve its customers experience and operational efficiencies. Under this engagement, we will collaborate with Arada team to reimagine community management and enable their customers to access all services from the comfort of their homes through omnichannel.”

About Exalogic

Exalogic Consulting is one of the most sought-after digital transformation partners operating across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company is identified as a change enabler by helping customers transform into intelligent enterprises through innovative software development adopting next-generation technologies. For more information, visit www.exalogic.co

About Arada

Based in the UAE, Arada is a developer that has been created to build communities that enrich, engage and inspire their residents. Its homes are exceptionally designed and are complemented with best-in-class amenities, all provided at an accessible price point. Arada was founded in 2017 by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Basma Group, and Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, founding chairman of KBW Investments, with the intention of delivering superior properties to the UAE real estate segment.For more information about Arada, visit www.arada.com