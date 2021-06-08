CFI Financial Group launches new and improved website

CFI Financial Group, an award-winning and globally regulated trading provider enabling next-generation access to the global financial markets, has launched a new and improved website under the same URL: www.cfifinancial.com .

The website includes a completely redesigned and appealing user interface alongside a straightforward, and easy-to-navigate experience. The newly launched website contains in-depth information on trading the different markets, a wealth of educational material in the form of videos and articles, a hassle-free online account opening form, client portal functionality, regulatory environment and risk disclosures, and a corporate section that details the ambitions and accomplishments of the CFI Financial Group among other essential elements.

The new and improved website is a step forward for the firm in highlighting its ongoing growth by creating a responsive and trader-friendly website that serves to become a one-stop-shop for traders, an idea that aligns well with the company’s vision of becoming the brand for all things trading and investing.

Earlier this year, CFI launched fractional shares and was awarded “Trading Platform of the Year” by the prestigious Entrepreneur Magazine Middle East.Founders and managing directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, said: “The importance of a website goes beyond making an aesthetically appealing series of pages and delves into the needs and expectations of traders. This is a preemptive effort by the team to future proof the CFI name and experience while ensuring that traders find everything they need, from trading information to account opening.”

Dr Demetrios Zamboglou, group chief operating officer at CFI, explained, “The integration of the newly launched website with the IT infrastructure of CFI allows for the visualisation and optimisation of large data that, in turn, primarily serves to enhance the already sophisticated functionalities available to the clients. Indeed, automation plays a serious role in what websites can accomplish nowadays, and right now, CFI is at the forefront of limitless breakthroughs.”

CFI offers thousands of CFDs on stocks, currencies, commodities, indices and ETFs from a single interface, a powerful trading infrastructure boosted by zero commissions, ultra-competitive spreads with some products now reaching zero, and a model geared at providing low latency and fast execution, especially during fast markets. In addition, CFI provides a dedicated account manager, daily market reports and free webinars for all experience levels.

The company serves thousands of clients through several regulated entities around the world under the CFI Financial Group.

About CFI Financial Group

The CFI Financial Group is an award-winning global financial markets provider with more than 23 years of experience, and regulated entities in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai and Port Louis. The group is focused on providing an unrivaled and superior trading experience to private and institutional investors with multi-asset access, personalised and dedicated support, powerful analytics and daily market analysis, and highly advanced trading infrastructure with an expansive suite of trading platforms. For more information, please visit www.cfifinancial.com